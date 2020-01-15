Wednesday’s Weather: Foggy and drizzly morning

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! More fog this morning with a dense fog advisory in effect for much of East Texas through 7am. The morning is also starting out with light mist and drizzle, so slow down on the morning commute. Expect cloudy skies through the day and the drizzle could last through midday. By afternoon, a few showers will be possible, especially in the northern half of East Texas where a weak cold front will push into the region. Temperatures today will reach the lower to mid 70s, but fall into the 50s behind the cold front tonight. As the front begins to stall and moisture rides over the top of it, rain chances will increase tonight through tomorrow morning. Another break in the rain, but not the clouds for tomorrow afternoon before another cold front arrives late Friday with an even better chance for widespread rainfall that will continue into Saturday morning. Clearing skies and cooler temperatures are expected for the weekend.