Wednesday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will keep cloudy, gray skies for the rest of the afternoon as temperatures warm to the mid-70s. Spotty showers are also possible. Overnight we will cool to the mid-50s. Tomorrow morning, a cold front will come through, dropping our temperatures to the upper 50s and bringing isolated thunderstorms early. Clouds will stick around for Friday, and another round of strong showers make their way through East Texas in the evening. Early Saturday morning, another cold front will move over our area, clearing out the rain and bringing temperatures back to average. Sunday will be sunny and cool, in the mid-50s. Monday and Tuesday will be similar days, with partly to mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 50s.