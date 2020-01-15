WEBXTRA: Pipeline safety meeting held in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview hosted a pipeline safety meeting Wednesday, and its focus was giving pipeline operators and first responders the tools to assess emergencies and determine what they are dealing with.
The pipeline safety meeting was held at Longview’s Expo Center.
Monica Martinez-Jones, one of the event’s organizers, explained that the safety meeting was mainly geared toward pipeline operators, pipeline companies, police officers, firefighters, and other first responders.
Martinez-Jones said there are about 275,000 miles of pipeline in Texas. She added that’s about 10 percent of the total pipelines in the United States.
During the safety meeting, the people putting it on ran through various pipeline emergency scenarios ranging from breaks to evacuations to even terrorist attacks, and then addressed how to deal with those types of ermegencies. They also informed the attendees about tips for working with local media to get the word out about pipeline emergencies.
“We’re coming together with all these various entities to come up with ways to preserve life and property during pipeline emergencies,” Martinez-Jones said.
