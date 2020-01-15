Rusk County authorities arrest man accused of church fire

According to the sheriff’s office, on Dec. 21, 2019, the Rusk County Sheriff’s Office received a call for service at the Shell’s Temple Church of God in Christ, located in Laneville, Texas and preliminary reports were the church was completely engulfed with flames. Due to some inconsistencies with the scene, their Criminal Investigation Division was requested. While examining the scene and some of the details therein, it was determined the fire to be an act of arson.