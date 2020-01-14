East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Clouds, Mist, Drizzle and Fog are once again expected as we head into the overnight hours here in East Texas. A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for a good portion of the area tonight. Visibilities may fall below 1/4 of a mile in some locations so please slow down, use your low beam headlights and give yourself extra time to get to your final destination. A moderate cold front will move through East Texas late on Wednesday increasing our chances for showers and/or thunderstorms as it passes through. Rain chances on Thursday will be fairly low, but clouds will continue. More clouds on Friday with increased chances for showers and/or thunderstorms very late in the day/early Saturday morning. Some sunshine is possible Saturday afternoon and a partly cloudy sky’s likely on Sunday. Early next week, we expect more clouds to move into the area with only slight chances for showers each day...that is Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm through Wednesday, cool down a bit on Thursday, warm up again on Friday and then cool down quite a bit heading into Sunday. Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are likely on Monday and Tuesday.