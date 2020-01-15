One dead in crash on Mobberly Avenue in Longview

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Police Department said one person died in a crash Wednesday morning.
According to a Facebook post from the Longview Police Department, at 7:21 a.m., Longview Police were dispatched to an Accident with Injuries call in the 2100 Block of Mobberly Avenue.
The post said when they arrived, they were told that a black Pontiac car driven by 57-year-old Kristyne Iron of Longview was traveling northbound. Iron lost control of her car on the wet road and collided with a white Chrysler Town & Country van. Upon impact, Iron was ejected from the Pontiac.
The post said Iron was transported to Christus Good Shepherd Medical Center and pronounced dead at the hospital.
The driver of the van was also transported to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
