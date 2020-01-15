ETN interview: Game show enthusiast discusses Ken Jennings victory on ‘Jeopardy!’ G.O.A.T tournament

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Game show enthusiast Michael Hetrick stopped by the East Texas Now desk on Wednesday to discuss Ken Jennings victory on the “Jeopardy!” Greatest of All Time tournament.
Hetrick, a former KLTV and KTRE meteorologist, spoke with East Texas Now host Kayla Lyons about Jennings winning the tournament.
Hetrick also talked about the performance of the other contestants and how each one fared. He also talked about the viewer numbers for the show during the tournament.
