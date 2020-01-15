East Texas Ag News: Time to plant fruit trees and vines

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Many things can be planted in east texas this time of year, and fruit trees and vines are at the top of the list.
These plants are dug by growers while they are dormant and shipped bare root.
The quicker you make your selection and get them in the ground, the faster they will establish a root system.
This will mean better growth in the spring and summer. Just make sure you don’t let them dry out.
