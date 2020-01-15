Court dismisses sports complex case against City of Palestine, but complex must be made ADA compliant

PALESTINE, Texas (KLTV) - From the City of Palestine:
The City of Palestine recently had the Michael Ivy v. City of Palestine, Case 6:19-cv-00242-JDK, in the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Texas, dismissed without prejudice. Although the case has been dismissed, the City is still responsible for resolving all of the Americans with Disabilities Act issues in the Palestine Athletic Complex.
We will hold a public meeting on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 5:30p.m. (location to be determined) to discuss the number of ADA issues that have been identified by the registered accessibility specialists hired by the City. The Palestine Athletic Complex is still currently closed pending further discussion of the future management of the park.
The City has not authorized any fundraising or sponsorship efforts in regards to the Palestine Athletic Complex at this point in time. If anyone contacts you for fundraising efforts, it is not associated or represented by the City of Palestine.
