City of Longview to hold public safety hiring event Thursday at Maude Cobb

"A lot of people don’t realize the duties that are involved in that position and a lot of people it kind of scares them away when they hear 911 dispatch,” said Kimberly Baldwin, training coordinator with the City of Longview Public Safety Communications. "Obviously, previous experience is a plus, but we do offer 100 percent on-the-job training to learn the position. So anybody who has never done that job before, we do train them 100 percent. Texas is the first and only state in the United States to recognize 911 dispatchers as first responders, so we are now classified in the same group as police officers and firefighters.