City of Longview to hold public safety hiring event Thursday at Maude Cobb

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - A upcoming hiring event in Longview will focus on filling roles at the city’s public safety sector.
Representatives from the Longview Police Department, Longview Fire Department and Longview 911 Dispatch will be meeting with applicants and conducting preliminary interviews.
The hiring event will be from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Thursday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex.
Immediate hiring needs include vacancies in the city’s critical Public Safety Communications division, according to the City’s website.
"A lot of people don’t realize the duties that are involved in that position and a lot of people it kind of scares them away when they hear 911 dispatch,” said Kimberly Baldwin, training coordinator with the City of Longview Public Safety Communications. "Obviously, previous experience is a plus, but we do offer 100 percent on-the-job training to learn the position. So anybody who has never done that job before, we do train them 100 percent. Texas is the first and only state in the United States to recognize 911 dispatchers as first responders, so we are now classified in the same group as police officers and firefighters.
That law went into effect on Sept. 1, 2019. Baldwin said applicants should bring their resumé any proof of any special certifications they hold.
The minimum age to be a firefighter or police officer is 21, and the minimum age to be a 911 dispatcher is 18.
