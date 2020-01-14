WEBXTRA: Whitehouse to cover town in red and gold for Patrick Mahomes

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - The city of Whitehouse is planning to dress itself up in Chiefs’ colors in honor of its most famous alum.
Patrick Mahomes graduated from Whitehouse High School in 2014. Just six years later, Mahomes is headed to the NFL Conference Championship (for the second time) after beating the Texans in one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history during the Divisional Playoff game on Jan. 12.
KLTV’s Jeff Chavez spoke with Whitehouse High School Athletic Director Adam Cook about the push to paint Whitehouse red and gold to show support for Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in the NFC Conference Championship bid this weekend.
