Vegan cinnamon roll shop, featured on ‘Shark Tank,’ coming to Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A cinnamon roll bakery which markets itself as 100 percent vegan, dairy and lactose-free, egg-free and cholesterol-free is expanding to Tyler.
The city issued a building permit for Cinnaholic on Monday with a listed address in The Village at Cumberland Park.
According to the company website, the business was founded by Shannon and Florian Radke with the first bakery in Berkeley, Calif., in 2010. The pair appeared on the KLTV TV show, “Shark Tank” in 2014, where they reached a deal with Shark Robert Herjavec.
The shop will offer more than 20 frosting flavors so you can design your own cinnamon roll. Their menu also will offer buns, cookies, brownies and raw, edible cookie dough.
The company website confirms the business will be expanding to Tyler at a date to be determined.
