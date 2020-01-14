Tyler’s Earl Campbell makes list of the best college players of all time

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The 150th season of college football ended Monday night, but not before the Top 11 players in the history of the game were announced and honored during halftime of the National Championship in New Orleans.
On that list was East Texan Earl Campbell, who was named the seventh best player of all time. Syracuse running back Jim Brown was named the greatest college football player.
Campbell was the first ever Texas Longhorn to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy, Texas’ first Heisman Trophy in 1977. In 11 games that season, Campbell ran for 1,744 yards and 18 touchdowns.
He would go on to a Hall of Fame NFL career with the Houston Oilers.
Throughout the year, ESPN had been celebrating the 150 years of college football and started unveiling their top 150 players a few weeks ago.
