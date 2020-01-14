Tyler ISD calls special meeting in regards to Tyler Lee head football coach position

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A special meeting has been called by Tyler ISD for Friday in regards to the Tyler Lee head football coach position.
The district posted the meeting notice Tuesday on their website. The meeting is set to take place at noon on Jan. 17 at the Jim Plyler Instructional Complex.
The position has been open since Dec. 17 when Kurt Traylor stepped down from his position at the school to join his brother, UT-San Antonio Head Coach Jeff Traylor.
The Red Raiders are coming off of their first playoff season since 2014.
