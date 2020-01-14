Tuesday’s Weather: Very Foggy This Morning!

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! A very foggy start to the day. Visibility is dropping to less than a mile so extra time is needed for the morning commute. A few showers in Deep East Texas will continue through the morning and into the afternoon with even a few isolated thundershowers possible. Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and will reach the upper 60s to near 70 degrees this afternoon despite the mostly cloudy skies. The chance for rain will increase a bit tomorrow, especially into the evening and overnight into early Thursday morning. A weak front moves in and washes out over East Texas midweek. Temperatures will drop slightly Thursday, but another cold front expected Friday will bring cooler temperatures to the weekend and a much better chance for rain Friday evening into Saturday morning.