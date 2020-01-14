Trinity Valley Community College, UT Tyler enter nursing program agreement

ATHENS, Texas (KLTV) - Sixty-thousand: that’s the number of nurses the state of Texas will be short by 2030, according to a projection by the Texas Center for Nursing Workforce Studies. East Texas students pursuing nursing degrees to fill that gap are getting some help thanks to a new partnership.
The University of Texas at Tyler (UT Tyler) and Trinity Valley Community College (TVCC) entered an agreement to improve pathways for students to earn a four-year degree in nursing.
Under the memorandum of understanding, undergraduate students admitted to the TVCC Associate Degree in Nursing program and planning to pursue a Bachelor of Science in Nursing will be offered admission to UT Tyler.
UT Tyler has launched a similar partnership with Tyler Junior College and Kilgore College. The university also expanded its program by offering a nursing curriculum during the summer and expanded its enrollment by 180 students every 12 months.
RELATED STORIES:
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.