Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office arrest man who allegedly admitted to possessing child porn

HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A man has been arrested in Hopkins County after allegedly admitting to possessing child pornography after deputies executed a search warrant.
Julian Freeman is in the Hopkins County Jail charged with two counts of Possession with Intent to Promote Child Pornography.
According to the Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office, deputies executed a search warrant at a location and located digital and photographic items for further investigation.
The deputies were made aware of when Freeman would return to the location and eventually made contact with him. The sheriff’s office said when questioned, Freeman admitted to possessing child pornography.
The sheriff’s office said Freeman was taken into custody and transported to the Hopkins County Jail where he was booked in for the charges.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.