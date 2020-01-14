Historic fire pole removed from old Longview fire station for future use

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - An old fire pole has a purpose again. The Longview Fire Department has taken the pole out of old Station 3. It will be used at the new Station 7, which hasn’t been built yet.
KLTV 7 took a look at what firefighters went through to extract that old pole.
The station has sat dormant for years. Built in 1936, it, of course, included a fire pole, so firefighters could get down to business quickly. Longview Battalion Chief Brian Jones said the Station 2 Special Operations crew ...
“Came out last shift and removed the concrete and bricks around the base,” Jones said.
That got the pole loose, but it still was attached to the ceiling. It didn’t take special operations long to cut through the attic floor.
“We’ve been here thirty minutes and already got the pole removed from the top,” Jones stated.
However, before they pulled the pole up they had to clear its path.
“They did remove a couple of minor structural supports to get the pole out safely,” Jones said.
And speaking of safety, everyone working in that old attic was wearing filter masks.
“Any time we’re doing anything with any kind of dust with debris and particles flying around in the air we try to encourage our people and kind of mandate them to wear respiratory protection when we’re doing this,” Jones explained.
Of course, stations that have a fire pole also have ...
“Stairs to get from upstairs to downstairs like in Station 1 downtown where we use the poles pretty frequently,” Jones revealed.
The Station 3 pole was moving for the first time in over 80 years, right out an attic window to Truck 3, a large ladder truck with a platform.
Jones thinks the brass fire pole is something that needs to live on so they’ll, “Pass the traditions on of fire poles in fire stations. We have another one. This will be our second station that is a two-story with a fire pole; a lot of history.”
It’s a piece of history that is sturdy enough to have withstood the test of time and will slide on into the future.
The pole will be housed at the Longview Fire Department’s Training Center for a couple of years until the new Station 7 is built on Gilmer Road.
