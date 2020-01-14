Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Shai Gilgeous-Alexander recorded his first career triple-double, leading the Oklahoma City Thunder to a 117-104 victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves. Gilgeous-Alexander had 20 points, a career-high 20 rebounds and tied his career high with 10 assists. Danilo Gallinari scored 30 points for Oklahoma City. Naz Reid scored 20 off the bench for Minnesota, still without Karl-Anthony Towns. Reid has scored in double figures in six of the last eight games. Robert Covington scored 18 points.
STILLWATER, Okla. (AP) — All-America running back Chuba Hubbard will return to Oklahoma State for his junior season. Hubbard ran for 2,094 yards and 21 touchdowns this season. He was eighth in the Heisman Trophy balloting and was the AP's Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year. He also was a finalist for the Walter Camp and Doak Walker Awards for national player of the year. He ran for 296 yards against Kansas State, 256 against Tulsa, 223 against TCU and 221 against Oregon State. Receiver Tylan Wallace previously announced he would return for his senior season. He was a Biletnikoff Award finalist in 2018,
NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Receiver Theo Howard has transferred from UCLA to Oklahoma. The Sooners say he will participate in spring practice and will have one season of eligibility. Howard graduated in December with a degree in political science. He compiled 119 catches for 1,359 yards and nine touchdowns at UCLA. He battled injuries in 2019 and played in just one game — and that was a start against Oklahoma. He started all 12 games in 2018 and registered 51 catches for 677 yards and four scores.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Marquell Carter made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 19 points to help Arkansas-Pine Bluff beat Alabama State 61-56. Dequan Morris added 10 points for the Golden Lions (3-12, 2-1 Southwest Athletic Conference), who held the Hornets to 37% shooting from the field (20 of 54). Tobi Ewuosho scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for Alabama State (2-15, 1-3) and D.J. Heath added 11 points.