Former fire chief in Upshur County pleads guilty in internal theft case

UPSHUR COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - A former fire chief in Upshur County has plead guilty to the charge of misapplication of fiduciary property - over $30,000.
According to court records, James Wilson Burks, former fire chief for the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department, plead guilty to the charge in the 115th District Court on Monday. He will be sentenced at a later date.
According to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office, the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department contacted them on May 23 and reported an internal theft of property that valued more than $30,000.
In a previous press release the sheriff’s office reported the fire department had filed a criminal complaint that alleged a member had misappropriated departmental funds.
The Upshur County Sheriff’s Office launched an internal theft investigation into the East Mountain Volunteer Fire Department and later presented the case to the Upshur County District Attorney’s Office. The DA’s office then presented the case to the Upshur grand jury, according to the press release.
Burks was arrested and booked into the Upshur County Jail on Sept. 5, 2019.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.