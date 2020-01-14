East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A few showers/thundershowers will remain possible through this afternoon, mainly over the southern 1/2 of East Texas. Clouds, Mist, Drizzle and Fog are once again expected as we head into the overnight hours here in East Texas. A moderate cold front will move through East Texas late on Wednesday increasing our chances for showers and/or thunderstorms as it passes through. Rain chances on Thursday will be fairly low, but clouds will continue. More clouds on Friday with increased chances for showers and/or thunderstorms very late in the day/early Saturday morning. Some sunshine is possible Saturday afternoon and a partly cloudy sky’s likely on Sunday. Early next week, we expect more clouds to move into the area with only slight chances for showers each day...that is Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures will remain warm through Wednesday, cool down a bit on Thursday, warm up again on Friday and then cool down quite a bit heading into Sunday. Chilly mornings and cool afternoons are likely on Monday and Tuesday.