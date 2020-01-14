East Texas Ag News: Americans eating more bacon

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - The National Pork board reported that consumption of bacon increased 2.4 percent in the United States from 2001 to 2013.
And Americans consume about 1.1 billion servings of bacon annually. And fun fact -- bacon is served in 7 out of 10 United States restaurants.
Pork belly, which is the cut of meat that produces bacon, is found on almost 9 percent of menus in the United States which is nearly a 60 percent increase in the number of restaurants since 2014.
The board’s report also indicates bacon’s increased demand over the last few decades is due to its growing appeal beyond breakfast.
Today, bacon can be found on, in or wrapped around everything from other meats like filet mignon to treats like ice cream.
