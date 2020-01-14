Chicken-vegetable stir-fry by Mama Steph

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Here’s a healthy, quick meal for your busy evenings. It’s loaded with vegetables and protein, so fits into many healthy eating plans.
Chicken-vegetable stir-fry
2 tablespoons vegetable or olive oil
1 pound boneless skinless chicken breast tenders, cut into bite-size pieces
3 cups cut-up assorted vegetables (bell peppers, broccoli flowerets, shredded carrots) SAVE $
1 garlic clove, finely chopped
8-ounces of fresh mushrooms (white or Baby Bella) sliced
1/2 cup stir-fry sauce
1/2 to 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, for heat. Omit if preferred.
