Body found in ditch leads to death investigation by Henderson County Sheriff’s Office

HENDERSON COUNTY, TEXAS (KLTV) - The sheriff’s office is investigating after the body of a 24-year-old Tool man was found in a roadside ditch.
The body of Darrell Gene Blankenship, III, was found in a roadside ditch near the entrance of the Sky County Subdivision on Monday morning, according to the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office.
The sheriff’s office launched a death investigation after a passerby reported finding the body.
Blankenship’s body has been sent to Dallas for an autopsy.
The sheriff’s office reported the investigation remains active. The Texas Rangers, the Henderson County District Attorney and the Henderson County County Attorney are aiding in the investigation.
