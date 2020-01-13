Whitehouse residents encouraged to cover city in red, gold for Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs

The Chamber of Commerce there is encouraging its residents to decorate their businesses, windows, signs, yards and selves in red and gold to show love and support for Mahomes and the Chiefs as they play the Tennessee Titans Sunday, Jan. 19, at Arrowhead Stadium. If they win that game, Mahomes and team head to Super Bowl LIV on February 2, which would be the Chiefs’ first Super Bowl berth in 50 years.