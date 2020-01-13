WEBXTRA: Longview Fire Department removes fire pole from historic Fire Station No. 3

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - The Longview Fire Department removed the brass fire pole from the old Fire Station No. 3 on Monday.
The pole will be showcased at the Longview Fire Department Training Facility until it is included in the construction of a new, two-story Fire Station No. 7 at 2811 Gilmer Road.
The new station was approved by voters as part of the 2018 bond election. The city said old Fire Station No. 3 was originally built in 1936 following a bond election in 1935.
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum was at the old Fire Station 3 as firefighters removed the pole.
