Tyler police release forensic sketch based on skeleton found in 2004

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Tyler police are asking the public to call them if they recognize the sketch of this man.
According to Tyler police, the sketch is a facial reconstruction completed by DPS of a skull of a decomposed human skeleton found in 2004.
On December 23, 2004, Tyler Police investigated a discovery of a decomposed human skeleton that was found by juveniles in a heavily wooded area off FM 2813, behind First Baptist Church South Tyler.
Tyler police said the clothing on the skeleton was a blue jacket, blue jeans and brown Rockport shoes. The remains were sent to a forensic lab for possible identification. Investigators checked all local missing person reports in our area and failed to match the skeleton remains that were found. It was determined that the remains were of an unknown male. Since 2004, no new information related to this case became available to follow up on for possible identification.
Investigators requested a forensic artist with DPS Austin to re-construct a facial reconstruction on the skull of the deceased.
If you feel that you may know this person, please contact Detective Nathan Elliott of the Tyler Police Department, at 903-531-1026.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.