Tree planting at Tyler’s Gassaway Park honors former council member who championed park renovations

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Tyler is honoring a former council member with a tree planting.
The City of Tyler and the Tyler Parks and Recreation Department planted a tree Monday at Gassaway Park in honor of Ed Moore.
The ceremonial tree planting celebrates Moore’s years of service as a council member from 2013 to 2019 and his great community efforts, according to the city.
Those efforts included ushering in renovations at Gassaway Park. In May, the Tyler City Council approved a series of renovations to the park, including new playground equipment, a half-court basketball area, new parking areas and improving access to the park.
Moore, who was the city councilman for District 3, once described the park as hidden.
“It’s kind of hidden in the back southeast corner, where you have to get out of your vehicle and walk to the park,” Moore said last year.
In September, more than 200 volunteers worked for six hours to build a new kid-designed, state-of-the-art playground at Gassaway Park.
