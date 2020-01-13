Sentencing reset for Tyler woman who stole more than $100K from wedding venue

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The sentencing for a Tyler woman who embezzled more than $100,000 from a Smith County wedding venue has been reset for Tuesday.
Holly Leanne Elliott, 43, appeared in a Smith County courtroom Monday morning where the judge granted the defense a continuance in the case.
In December 2019, Elliott pleaded guilty to third-degree theft. She was arrested in December 2018 following an investigation of missing money at Centaur Arabian Farms, an event venue in Flint where Elliott was employed.
The continuance was granted in order to deal with a discrepancy regarding restitution. The owners of Centaur Arabian Farms now claim Elliott embezzled $250,000.
Bill and Eva Sealey, the owners of Centaur Arabian Farms, previously said Elliott embezzled $100,000 to $200,000 by offering discounts to brides and grooms to book and pay cash.
“And if they paid cash, they would get the discounts and then she would meet them somewhere other than the office to pay cash, so it wasn’t traceable on our video cameras,” Eva Sealey said in a previous interview.
The scheme left the Sealeys with weddings for which they had no money. Many of the weddings never made it on the venue’s planning calendar.
