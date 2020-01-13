One arrested on intoxicated assault charge after head-on collision in Tyler

Witnesses told police that a 2005, Mercedes-Benz was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes when it struck a 2019 Nissan, Sentra head-on. The Nissan was occupied with a 35-year-old female driver and two children ages 13 and 8. The driver and 8-year-old are listed in critical condition and the 13-year-old is in stable condition. The names of the victims are being withheld at this time, due to their medical condition.