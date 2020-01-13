NWS: Tornadoes touched down in counties of Panola, Shelby

SHELBY COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed the damage caused in the Lakewood community of Shelby County was caused by an EF-1 tornado.
Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Panola County, the NWS stated on Sunday.
These two tornadoes are in addition to a third tornado early Saturday in which the NWS determined Saturday evening had touched down in Nacogdoches County and caused the death of a man after a tree fell on his house.
In Shelby County, the NWS reported it touched down two miles southwest of Center and did cause a minor injury in the Lakewood Subdivision just off of Highway 7. This tornado’s maximum width was 400 yards wide and had maximum sustained winds of 100 miles per hour and was on the ground for over six miles before lifting four miles east-northeast of Center.
In Panola County, the tornado touched down about five miles northeast of Tatum. This tornado registered the strongest sustained winds so far with 110 miles per hour but was thankfully only on the ground for roughly half a mile.
