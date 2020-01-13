EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Dust off the umbrella for this week for lots of chances for rain. Temperatures are starting out in the upper 30s and lower 40s this morning with light winds. Some patchy dense fog has developed in a few places. Expect partly cloudy skies into the afternoon and a slight chance for a few isolated showers, mainly down to the south in Deep East Texas. Temperatures will reach the lower 60s this afternoon. A little warmer tomorrow with a few more clouds and still a slight chance for rain. Temperatures tomorrow and through the middle of the week will quickly warm back into the 70s. By Wednesday, chances for rain will increase as a weak front tries to make it’s way into the northern counties of East Texas. The front most likely stalls and washes out on top of us before another stronger front arrives late Friday with even better rain chances for the end of the week and into the early weekend.