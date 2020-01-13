Monday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Afternoon, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: We will continue to warm this afternoon to the mid-60s with partly to mostly sunny skies. There is a chance we could see a few stray showers come through this afternoon. Overnight, we will cool to the low 50s. Temperatures for the rest of the workweek will be unseasonably warm. Tomorrow and Wednesday we will warm to the mid-70s and see cloudy skies and off and on showers. More rain will carry over into Thursday as temperatures take a small dip into the upper 60s. Friday we will return to the 70s and the rain will stick around. Saturday morning, a weak cold front will push through East Texas which will clear out the rain and drop our temperatures to the 50s. Clear sunny skies and 50s will stick around for Sunday as well.