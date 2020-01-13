Longview Police asking for helping locating missing man

LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Police are asking for help in finding a man reported missing from a Longview inn.
John Kimberly Richard, 69, did not return to his room at a motel in the 1300 Block of E. Marshall Avenue Sunday morning and law enforcement were notified around 5:40 a.m.
Richard is described as having gray hair and brown eyes. According to family, he was wearing a blue hoodie, a long-sleeved shirt, and white socks. He may be confused due to mental illness, a news release stated.
Additional details were not released.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact Longview Police at (903) 237-1170.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.