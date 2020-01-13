‘It’s just a mess right now’: Rusk County family recalls night storms damaged home

MINDEN, Texas (KTRE/KLTV) - A Rusk County family recalled the moments the force of a severe storm damaged the roof of their home and split several trees in their yard.
Tarah Duncan’s family lives just north of the Minden off of County Road 317. She said she was home Friday night when severe weather swept through the area.
“It was about 11 o’clock, and it had been raining on and off, not too bad,” said Duncan. “We were in the living room and, all of a sudden, the lights had gone out.”
Duncan said shortly after the lights when out, it sounded as though the storm had passed. That’s when she said the house began to shake.
“The front door was banging on and off. We ran into the hallway, and the whole house was shaking for a couple minutes," Duncan recalled.
Duncan said her parents pulled up just moments after the shaking stopped and the rain began again. When they got out of their vehicle, they found tree limbs and pieces of their roof scattered in their yard.
“The trees were down, the roof was completely destroyed; we have to redo our entire roof,” Duncan said. “It’s just a mess right now.”
Damage was also reported in Rusk County and Nacogdoches County. The National Weather Service’s office in Shreveport said that they are hoping to make it to Rusk Monday to determine the exact cause of the damage.
The National Weather Service has confirmed the damage caused in the Lakewood community of Shelby County was caused by an EF-1 tornado.
Another EF-1 tornado touched down in Panola County, the NWS reported on Sunday.
