Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

WACO, Texas (AP) — The No. 6 Baylor women followed up their win at top-ranked UConn with another big victory at home. NaLyssa Smith had career highs with 30 points and 15 rebounds as the 13-1 Lady Bears beat Oklahoma State 94-48 in their Big 12 home opener. The Lady Bears have now won 47 consecutive home games. That is the longest in the nation after they ended UConn's 98-game streak three days earlier. Lauren Cox added 14 points and 10 rebounds for Baylor, and Te'a Cooper had 16 points. Vivian Gray and Natasha Mack both had 15 points for Oklahoma State.
UNDATED (AP) — Jimmy Johnson has been elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. He who coached the Dallas Cowboys to two Super Bowl championships in the 1990s. The hall announced his selection as part of a centennial class that was chosen on Wednesday by a special committee. Former Pittsburgh Steelers coach Bill Cowher was revealed Saturday night as the other coach being inducted. Johnson was a successful college coach at Oklahoma State and Miami, where he won a national championship in 1987, before being hired in 1989 by new Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Chelsea Dungee scored a season-high 38 points, Taylah Thomas added a double-double and No. 21 Arkansas overcame a slow start to defeat Missouri 90-73. The Tigers scored the first six points of the game and had a 10-point lead in the first quarter, which ended with the visitors on top 22-14. Dungee had 10 points in the second quarter, including the last eight, and had 17 at the break, when the Razorbacks led 34-30. Thomas scored 10 points and grabbed 11 rebounds. Hayley Frank led the Tigers with 19 points. There were 54 fouls in the game and the teams combined to shoot 56 free throws.