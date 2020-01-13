9 members of Gregg County Jail staff resign in wake of inmate escape; others suspended

GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Much of the Gregg County Jail staff was disciplined for the recent jail escape on Dec. 23.
According to Gregg County Sheriff Maxey Cerliano, ten are no longer employed by the Gregg County Sheriff’s Office, of those nine were voluntary resignations and one took a voluntary retirement. Eight were suspended for one to three days without pay, and seven received a written reprimand.
Sheriff Cerliano says, “I am disappointed by the actions of the staff.”
Sheriff Cerliano also says the level of discipline was determined by the culpability and responsibility of each staff member and what their duty assignments were. 25 jail employees received disciplinary action.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.