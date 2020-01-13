Football fans hold Chiefs-Texans watch party

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - At the home of Carlos Lopez, family and friends that included a Steelers fan and a Seahawks fan, gathered for a friendly watch party between the Texans and Chiefs.
There were a few KC fans sprinkled in the bunch, and once Houston built what appeared to be a runaway lead, the fans couldn't believe what was happening, then doom set in
“Ahhh--24-21, Texans still on top, six minutes left in the half, still a lot of ball game left I’m not worried, Texans will be victorious, not worried.”
You know the outcome, so as it turns out the best way to beat the Chiefs would be to beat the pinata, which was the half time activity for the kids.
Little Lopez knows this, he’ll be a Texans fans for life no matter what.
In Kilgore, at the back porch the mood was festive, the Mahomes family settled in to watch their favorite QB do his magic, even the Chiefs tomahawk chop chant made you know this is Chiefs country in East Texas.
Mahomes grandmother Debbie Martin says what Chiefs fans are saying.
“This was a good Superbowl preview, we will be in the Superbowl in three weeks,” she said.
A record setting night for number 15, who’s jerseys you can bet are sold out until next week, and so if the party tonight was revved up for the upcoming Chiefs-Titans AFC title game, just imagine the Superbowl with Mahomes in it.
