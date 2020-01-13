East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... A Burn Ban is in effect for Anderson County until further notice. Over the next 4 to 5 days here in East Texas...we will have rain chances in each one...Monday through Friday. It will look like winter, but it won’t feel like winter. Lots of clouds and rain chances will continue through early Saturday morning. Two cold fronts and a warm front will keep the rain possibilities for our area. A warm front will slowly push northward through Deep East Texas and then into the northern areas through tomorrow evening, keeping rain chances in the forecast...best over DET. Then a cold front on Wednesday evening, again, keeping rain chances alive. Another cold front on Saturday morning should increase rain chances into Friday night once again. At this time, rainfall totals are not expected to be excessive, probably less than 1.50″ for the entire week. A few locations may get more in a heavier thundershower or thunderstorm. Temperatures will stay well above normal through Friday. Overnight tonight, FOG could become very dense, especially over southern areas, but patchy fog is likely over all of ETX. The upcoming weekend, at this time, looks to be partly cloudy and cooler.