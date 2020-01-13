ETN Interview: Party, concert featuring Blanca will launch new Hispanic Christian radio station

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two guests spoke to East Texas Now Monday morning about an upcoming launch party and concert featuring Christian artist Blanca to celebrate the start of a new Hispanic Christian radio station here in East Texas.
On Monday, Ivette Zavarce and Jennifer Bailey stopped by the ETN desk to talk about the launch party for Fuzion, the new Christian radio station that will be affiliated with East Texas’ current Christian radio station, 89.5 KVNE.
Christian singer Blanca will be performing a concert at the launch party, which will be held at the Lanes Chapel United Methodist Church at 7 p.m. on Friday.
For more information on the Fuzion launch party and concert, click this link.
Copyright 2020 KLTV. All rights reserved.