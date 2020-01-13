East Texas Ag News: January best month for transplanting plants

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - If you are considering digging and moving a plant from one spot to another in the landscape, January is the month to accomplish this job.
Most plants move best when they are fully dormant as a result of prolonged exposure to cold temperatures.
Small and young plants are the easiest to move successfully since there is less shock and they recover from root loss rather quickly.
Remember to selectively remove some top growth to compensate for the inevitable loss of some of the roots. Once the plant is moved, water it thoroughly and apply a few inches of mulch over the root area.
