Costly Care: Medicare charged hundreds more than drug’s cost at cash value

The ALS medication is covered by the patient’s Medicare Part D plan, for which CVS Caremark is the PBM, and the patient’s plan provides an option to receive the medicine through mail order in addition to getting a medication filled at retail pharmacies. The patient’s plan has a zero dollar co-pay when using CVS Caremark mail order and up to a $30 copay at any participating retail pharmacy for a 90-day supply for this drug. Plan members can choose whether to use a mail order or a retail pharmacy, and it’s unclear why this patient switched from mail to retail, which incurred an additional co-pay cost.