Chicken Express coming to Whitehouse

WHITEHOUSE, Texas (KLTV) - A new Chicken Express is coming to the city of Whitehouse.
According to a press release from The Collins Company Commercial Real Estate LLC, they announced the sale of a single-tenant drive-thru restaurant building in Whitehouse to The Connel Group out of Arlington, TX. The company currently operates two Chicken Express locations in Texas, one in Arlington and one in Highland Village.
The press release said the 2,800-square-foot freestanding building is located on approximately 0.63 acres at 406 State Highway 110 North in Whitehouse. The building was formerly occupied by Burger King and is adjacent to Domino’s and the signalized entrance of Whitehouse Junior High School.
“We are very excited that Dean and Christie Connel of The Connel Group have selected Whitehouse for a new Chicken Express location,” said Deborah Collins, president of The Collins Company. “We know that they will quickly become an integral part of this very welcoming community.”
The Connel Group’s Dean Connel said, “We will begin immediately renovating the former Burger King building and hope to be celebrating the grand opening of Chicken Express by May or June of 2020. We look forward to serving the community of Whitehouse and getting to know everyone.”
