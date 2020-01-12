UAPB, Alabama St. meet in conference play

LEADING THE CHARGE: Tobi Ewuosho has put up 14.3 points and 5.9 rebounds to lead the way for the Hornets. Complementing Ewuosho is Brandon Battle, who is producing 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game. The Golden Lions are led by Markedric Bell, who is averaging 9.9 points and five rebounds.MIGHTY MARKEDRIC: Bell has connected on 19 percent of the 21 3-pointers he's attempted. He's also converted 76.5 percent of his foul shots this season.