Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good Morning, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: It is a cold and frosty start to the morning with many spots below freezing. By the afternoon, we will warm to the upper 50s and see partly sunny skies. Overnight, temperatures will drop to the low 40s. Tomorrow will be partly sunny and warm, in the mid-60s but Deep East Texas could see a few showers in the evening. More rain is expected on Tuesday and Wednesday as temperatures climb to the low 70s. A weak cold front will push through on Thursday, bringing with it more rain and a small drop in temperatures. Friday, we will be back to the low 70s and soggy skies will stick around. For the start of next weekend, dry skies, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures return.