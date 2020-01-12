Man dies after tree falls on Nacogdoches County home; NWS confirms tornado

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - The National Weather Service has confirmed it was an EF-1 tornado which caused a tree to fall on a home in Nacogdoches County early Saturday.
According to a press release from Nacogdoches County Judge Greg Sowell, at 12:10 this morning, rescue crews were called to a home on Sweat Circle, a private road off of FM 225, for a man trapped by a tree that had fallen across a home.
Larry Hadnot Jr, 44 , was inside the home when a tree was blown over onto the house trapping him. Another individual was also inside the house, but escaped with minor injuries. Hadnot was pronounced dead at the scene, and an inquest was held by Justice of the Peace Pct 1 Kerry Don Williamson.
The location of the incident is near the Gravel Ridge Community.
The NWS records indicate the tornado reached wind speeds of 100 miles per hour and went 2.14 miles
According to Judge Sowell, this was very unexpected. There are many other reports of structure damage around the Nacogdoches area. “It is unfortunate that we have the damage that we do and the loss of life. We are working hard to restore normalcy at this point.”
Early damage reports in the county include widespread trees down, some structures damaged and power outages. All roads in Nacogdoches County roads are reported open and passable.
There are power lines down, some in remote areas. The public is reminded to never touch, move or get near a downed power line.
