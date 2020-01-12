Here is the latest Gulf Coast Conference sports news from The Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — The increased emphasis on the passing game in college football has given rise to a Golden Age of wide receivers. Good teams have at least one. And the very best teams usually have multiple pass-catchers who are some combination of too big, too strong, too fast or too athletic to be contained by one defender. There will be several on the field during the College Football Playoff championship game. No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson are loaded with game-changing receivers like Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.