Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kyle Kuzma scored a season-high 36 points to help the Los Angeles Lakers roll past the Oklahoma City Thunder 125-110 without stars LeBron James and Anthony Davis. Lakers coach Frank Vogel said James has a chest cold. Davis missed his second straight game with a gluteus maximus contusion. Los Angeles responded by shooting 51.5% from the field to win its eighth in a row. Kuzma made 15 of 24 shots. Rajon Rondo added 21 points, 12 rebounds and eight assists for the Lakers. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Danilo Gallinari each scored 24 points for the Thunder.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Desmond Bane led TCU with 20 points, nine rebounds and six assists and the Horned Frogs beat Oklahoma State 52-40 on a cold-shooting day for both teams. The Horned Frogs won their first three Big 12 games for the first time since joining the conference in 2012. Bane became the 10th player in TCU history to reach 1,500 career points. Oklahoma State leading scorer Lindy Waters III missed all eight of his shots while getting shut out. The Big 12's worst-shooting team was at 30% from the field and made just two of 19 from 3.
TULSA, Okla. (AP) — Darien Jackson scored a career-high 19 points and Tulsa scored the last seven points of the game to Tulsa defeated Houston 63-61. Marcus Sasser missed a 3-pointer in the closing seconds, the seventh-straight miss for the Cougars in the last five minutes. After a DeJon Jarreau layup put Houston ahead 60-54, the Cougars were limited to one free throw. In addition to the seven-straight missed shots, Houston had three turnovers. Jeriah Horne added 10 points for Tulsa. Caleb Mills had 22 points for the Cougars, whose six-game winning streak was broken. Jarreau added 16 points and Sasser 14 points.
OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Isaiah Joe scored 34 points and added a game-saving steal before converting a pair of free throws with 17 seconds remaining as Arkansas rallied to defeat Mississippi 76-72. Arkansas wiped out a 60-51 deficit with seven minutes remaining. Joe scored 28 second half points including 14 in the decisive stretch run. The clinching steal preserved a 72-70 lead, forcing an Ole Miss foul, converted with free throws by Joe for an insurmountable 74-70 cushion.