East Texas couple has close call during storm

KILGORE, Texas (KLTV) - The rumbling of storms over East Texas, driving rain and high winds once again damage homes and structures, and it slams into an area that was hit hard just 7 months ago.
The south side of Kilgore took the brunt of Friday night’s storms, damaging structures and homes, and in one case leaving homeowners having an extremely close call.
Around midnight, winds and rain began to pelt west Kilgore, snapping wood and sending tin flying hundreds of yards from the torn roof of a utility barn on Woodlawn.
On Higginbotham, a power pole was snapped and a tree was leaning over power lines, as the wind kept coming.
“I heard the whistling. And the whistling always scares me. The last time last year when it came the straight-line winds, the whistling, it’s the first time I’d ever heard it,” said resident Lisa Ashley.
"It kept on getting louder and louder, and then I heard a big old crack of thunder," said husband Mike Ashley.
It soon got worse than just noise, and for the Ashley’s, a premonition may have saved their lives.
As they were going to sleep in their bedroom, Mike says he just felt something was wrong.
"Something told me inside my head to just get the heck out of here. We got up out of the bed and went to the doorway, bathroom. And not even 30 seconds later that's when the tree came through and landed right on where me and my wife both sleep on the bed," he says.
Call it instinct, or a hunch.
Tons of lumber came crashing down shearing off the Ashley's bedroom from the rest of the house.
"I'm still trying to process the fact that the roof of our house is on our bed where we were sleeping. I think it definitely would have killed us," Lisa says.
And Mike believes someone was watching over him and his wife.
"I just had a bad feeling about that one," he says.
The Ashley's were shaken by the experience, but unharmed.
They were insured and the damage was limited to about one quarter of the homes square footage.
