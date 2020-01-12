Dr. James Hamilton, Overton doctor for over 60 years dies

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A man who practiced medicine for over 60 years in Overton, Dr. James Hamilton Sr, died Friday.
According to an obituary from Cottle Funeral Home, Hamilton died Friday in Tyler. He was 91 years old.
The obituary said he was a doctor for 63 years in Overton, beginning his practice in 1957. The obituary said he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.
The obituary said funeral services for Dr. Hamilton will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 14, at First Baptist Church in Overton.
