Dr. James Hamilton, Overton doctor for over 60 years dies
Dr. James Hamilton Sr, a doctor in Overton for over 60 years, died Friday in Tyler. (Source: Cottle Funeral Home)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | January 12, 2020 at 11:04 AM CST - Updated January 12 at 11:04 AM

OVERTON, Texas (KLTV) - A man who practiced medicine for over 60 years in Overton, Dr. James Hamilton Sr, died Friday.

According to an obituary from Cottle Funeral Home, Hamilton died Friday in Tyler. He was 91 years old.

The obituary said he was a doctor for 63 years in Overton, beginning his practice in 1957. The obituary said he was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

The obituary said funeral services for Dr. Hamilton will be at 10:00 am, Tuesday, January 14, at First Baptist Church in Overton.

